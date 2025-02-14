Open Menu

28 Couples Wed In Mianwali Under Punjab CM “Dhee Rani” Programme

Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2025 | 07:20 PM

28 couples wed in Mianwali under Punjab CM “Dhee Rani” programme

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) A ceremony was held under the “Dhee Rani” programme for mass weddings, initiated by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, at a private wedding hall in Mianwali, where 28 couples tied the knot.

Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Sohail Shaukat Butt participated as the chief guest.

Upon his arrival at the wedding hall, the provincial minister was welcomed by Deputy Commissioner Mianwali, Khalid Javed Goraya, who presented him with a bouquet of flowers.

While addressing the gathering, Sohail Shaukat Butt said that the Dhee Rani programme is a historic initiative by the chief minister Punjab, with no precedent in the past. He described the programme as a foundation for a welfare-oriented society.

He further stated that the chief minister’s vision is to build and provide homes for the people of Punjab. He emphasised that Maryam Nawaz Sharif has become the voice of daughters across Punjab, helping turn their dreams into reality. Now, these newly married sisters of ours will begin their new lives with dignity and respect.

The minister said that the CM has played the role of a compassionate mother by launching the welfare programme for these daughters.

He congratulated all the newlywed couples and presented them with a gift of one lakh rupees. Additionally, the Punjab government gifted each couple wedding presents worth two lakh rupees.

On this occasion, the married couples and their parents expressed their gratitude to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the provincial minister for Social Welfare, and the Punjab government.

The ceremony was attended by Deputy Commissioner Mianwali, Khalid Javed Goraya, former MPA Inamullah Khan Niazi, former MPA Malik Feroz Joiya, Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Salman Ahmed, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Mianwali, Murad Hussain Nikokara, AC Isa Khel Ghulam Murtaza AC Piplan Ejaz Abdul Kareem, Director Social Welfare, Sargodha, Shakra Noreen, Deputy Director Social Welfare, Dr. Malik Muhammad Nasir, Deputy Secretary Technical, Iftikhar Saleem Bhatti, Director Admin, Faiz Naeem Warraich, District General Secretary (PML-N), Hakeem Ayub Qureshi, District Information Secretary, Malik Muhammad Ramzan. Alongside officers from the Social Welfare Department, the parents and families of the newlywed couples also participated in the event.

Recent Stories

UAE, Ethiopia, AU, IGAD hold ‘High-Level Humanit ..

UAE, Ethiopia, AU, IGAD hold ‘High-Level Humanitarian Conference for the Peopl ..

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan Consulate Dubai’s Cricket Team Remains ..

Pakistan Consulate Dubai’s Cricket Team Remains Unbeaten, Wins Diplomatic Cup ..

27 minutes ago
  DPM, FM Dar to visit US to participate in UNSC h ..

 DPM, FM Dar to visit US to participate in UNSC high-level meeting

43 minutes ago
 Former US Open champion set for Dubai Duty Free Te ..

Former US Open champion set for Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

54 minutes ago
 ADNEC Group launches first global hub for developi ..

ADNEC Group launches first global hub for developing defence strategies against ..

54 minutes ago
 Pakistan to take up matter of UK-based SIM cards f ..

Pakistan to take up matter of UK-based SIM cards for child pornography, financia ..

56 minutes ago
Alef Education sustains strong growth in 2024, ach ..

Alef Education sustains strong growth in 2024, achieves revenues of AED759 milli ..

1 hour ago
 Julphar reports net profit of AED40.5 million in 2 ..

Julphar reports net profit of AED40.5 million in 2024

2 hours ago
 Etihad Airways to launch flights to Sochi

Etihad Airways to launch flights to Sochi

2 hours ago
 More than 120 armed conflicts rage across globe: I ..

More than 120 armed conflicts rage across globe: ICRC

2 hours ago
 Tawazun Council strengthens strategic partnerships ..

Tawazun Council strengthens strategic partnerships, showcases initiatives at IDE ..

2 hours ago
 RAKEZ offers business solutions to global F&B stak ..

RAKEZ offers business solutions to global F&B stakeholders at Gulfood 2025

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan