28 couples wed in Mianwali under Punjab CM “Dhee Rani” programme

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) A ceremony was held under the “Dhee Rani” programme for mass weddings, initiated by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, at a private wedding hall in Mianwali, where 28 couples tied the knot.

Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Sohail Shaukat Butt participated as the chief guest.

Upon his arrival at the wedding hall, the provincial minister was welcomed by Deputy Commissioner Mianwali, Khalid Javed Goraya, who presented him with a bouquet of flowers.

While addressing the gathering, Sohail Shaukat Butt said that the Dhee Rani programme is a historic initiative by the chief minister Punjab, with no precedent in the past. He described the programme as a foundation for a welfare-oriented society.

He further stated that the chief minister’s vision is to build and provide homes for the people of Punjab. He emphasised that Maryam Nawaz Sharif has become the voice of daughters across Punjab, helping turn their dreams into reality. Now, these newly married sisters of ours will begin their new lives with dignity and respect.

The minister said that the CM has played the role of a compassionate mother by launching the welfare programme for these daughters.

He congratulated all the newlywed couples and presented them with a gift of one lakh rupees. Additionally, the Punjab government gifted each couple wedding presents worth two lakh rupees.

On this occasion, the married couples and their parents expressed their gratitude to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the provincial minister for Social Welfare, and the Punjab government.

The ceremony was attended by Deputy Commissioner Mianwali, Khalid Javed Goraya, former MPA Inamullah Khan Niazi, former MPA Malik Feroz Joiya, Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Salman Ahmed, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Mianwali, Murad Hussain Nikokara, AC Isa Khel Ghulam Murtaza AC Piplan Ejaz Abdul Kareem, Director Social Welfare, Sargodha, Shakra Noreen, Deputy Director Social Welfare, Dr. Malik Muhammad Nasir, Deputy Secretary Technical, Iftikhar Saleem Bhatti, Director Admin, Faiz Naeem Warraich, District General Secretary (PML-N), Hakeem Ayub Qureshi, District Information Secretary, Malik Muhammad Ramzan. Alongside officers from the Social Welfare Department, the parents and families of the newlywed couples also participated in the event.