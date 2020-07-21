UrduPoint.com
28 Covid-19 Cases Reported In Last 24 Hours

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 10:40 PM

28 Covid-19 cases reported in last 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :After an addition of 28 more Covid-19 confirmed cases during last 24 years, the total number of positive cases has reached to 5798 in the district. According to daily situation report issued by Directorate of Public Relations (DPR),16461 Coronavirus suspects have so far been brought to the quarantine facilities of the district, out of which 5798 cases were tested positive who were provided the required treatment and 5079 discharged after recovery.

"Presently 126 Covid-19 confirmed patients were admitted in various quarantine facilities of the district while 320 were quarantined in isolation at homes," he added.

The report said that 273 were died in the district including 108 belonged to Rawal Town, 45 Potahar town, 83 Rawalpindi cantt, 17 Gujar khan, eight Taxila, five Kahuta, five Kalar syedan and one each in Murree and Kotli Sattian .

More Stories From Pakistan

