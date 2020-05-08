28 COVID-19 recovered in Attock

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :The health authorities in Attock on Friday revealed that as many as 28 coronavirus patients have been recovered in the district.

According to District Attock Focal Person for Covid-19, Dr Asif Arbab Niazi, screening of 4215 suspected persons was carried out and 55 of them tested positive while 308 results were awaited.

He said that 7 coronavirus patients were under treatment at various health centers while 17 other positive patients were under isolation in different quarantine centers of the district and all were in stable condition.