28 COVID-19 Recovered In Attock
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 25 seconds ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 09:28 PM
The health authorities in Attock on Friday revealed that as many as 28 coronavirus patients have been recovered in the district
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :The health authorities in Attock on Friday revealed that as many as 28 coronavirus patients have been recovered in the district.
According to District Attock Focal Person for Covid-19, Dr Asif Arbab Niazi, screening of 4215 suspected persons was carried out and 55 of them tested positive while 308 results were awaited.
He said that 7 coronavirus patients were under treatment at various health centers while 17 other positive patients were under isolation in different quarantine centers of the district and all were in stable condition.