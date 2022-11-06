28 'criminals' arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :Police have arrested 28 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and weapons from them in the district.

A spokesperson said on Sunday that the police teams arrested five proclaimed offenders (POs) and nine drug-pushers.

The police recovered 5-kg hashish and 89 litres of liquor from them.

The police also arrested four gamblers and recovered stake money from them.

Another police team arrested 10 alleged robbers and recovered seven pistols, a rifle and a number of bullets from them.