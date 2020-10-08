UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

28 Criminals Arrested In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 17 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 05:09 PM

28 criminals arrested in faisalabad

The police have arrested 28 criminals including eight proclaimed offenders from Faisalabad during past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :The police have arrested 28 criminals including eight proclaimed offenders from Faisalabad during past 24 hours.

Giving details, a police spokesman said on Thursday that the police arrested seven drug-traffickers and recovered 2.71-kilogram chars and 37-litre liquor from them.

The police also nabbed 13 illicit weapon-holders along with 12 pistols and one gun. The accused were sent behind the bars.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Criminals From

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif addresses party convention through vi ..

8 minutes ago

PM directs Sindh governor to finalize all affairs ..

16 minutes ago

Russia Registers 2 Ceasefire Violations in Syria, ..

3 minutes ago

Russia's Mevedev Says Events in Armenia, Kyrgyzsta ..

3 minutes ago

PM for sorting out Bundle Island issues in consult ..

3 minutes ago

Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) sacrificed his life for I ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.