28 Criminals Arrested In Faisalabad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 17 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 05:09 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :The police have arrested 28 criminals including eight proclaimed offenders from Faisalabad during past 24 hours.
Giving details, a police spokesman said on Thursday that the police arrested seven drug-traffickers and recovered 2.71-kilogram chars and 37-litre liquor from them.
The police also nabbed 13 illicit weapon-holders along with 12 pistols and one gun. The accused were sent behind the bars.