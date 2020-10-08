28 criminals arrested in faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :The police have arrested 28 criminals including eight proclaimed offenders from Faisalabad during past 24 hours.

Giving details, a police spokesman said on Thursday that the police arrested seven drug-traffickers and recovered 2.71-kilogram chars and 37-litre liquor from them.

The police also nabbed 13 illicit weapon-holders along with 12 pistols and one gun. The accused were sent behind the bars.