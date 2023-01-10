28 criminals held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested 28 criminals including 18 proclaimed offenders and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from their possession.

In a crackdown against criminals, the police arrested 28 outlaws and recovered 18 pistols, bullets, 12 guns, 344 liters liquor from them.

Some of the outlaws were identified as Mumtaz, Abdullah, Danish, Kamran, Suleman,Arshad, Hassan, Imran, Ikraam, Wasif, Wajed, Sajid, Kaleem, Majeed and Majeed.

Police also claimed to have unearthed three distilleries.