28 criminals held, contraband seized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Police on Thursday arrested 28 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 9 drug pushers and recovered 0.3 Kg hashish, 0.

1 Kg heroin and 96 litres liquor from their possession. The police also held 14 gamblers and recovered Rs. 4,870 from them.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 5 persons and recovered 4 pistols one kalashnikovfrom them.

Further investigation was underway, police said.