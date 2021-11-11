28 Criminals Held, Contraband Seized
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 09:12 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Police on Thursday arrested 28 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during last 24 hours.
According to police, raiding teams nabbed 9 drug pushers and recovered 0.3 Kg hashish, 0.
1 Kg heroin and 96 litres liquor from their possession. The police also held 14 gamblers and recovered Rs. 4,870 from them.
In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 5 persons and recovered 4 pistols one kalashnikovfrom them.
Further investigation was underway, police said.