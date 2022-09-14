UrduPoint.com

28 Criminals Held, Contraband Seized

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 14, 2022 | 11:43 PM

Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 28 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours

According to police, raiding teams nabbed one proclaimed offender and 10 drug pushers and recovered 3.

9 kg hashish and 70 litres liquor from their possession. In a crackdown against illegal weapons, the police arrested 17 persons and recovered 16 pistols, one rifle and a number of bullets from them.

