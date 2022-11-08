28 criminals held, contraband seized

Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested 28 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 11 drug pushers and recovered 2.

7 kg hashish and 47 litres liquor from their possession. The police also held 7 gamblers and recovered Rs.13,500 from them. In a crackdown against illegal weapons, the police arrested 10 persons and recovered 9 pistols, one rifle and a number of bullets from them.