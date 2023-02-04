28 criminals held in Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested 28 criminals including 18 proclaimed offenders and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from their possession.

In a crackdown against criminals, the police arrested 28 outlaws and recovered 18 pistols, live rounds, 12 guns and 344 liters liquor from them.

Some of the outlaws were identified as Mumtaz, Abdullah, Danish, Kamran, Suleman, Arshad,Hassan, Imran, Ikraam, Wasif, Wajed, Sajid, Kaleem, Majeed and Majeed.

Police also claimed to have unearthed two distilleries.