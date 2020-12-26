28 Criminals Held, Weapons, Narcotics Seized
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :Police claim to have arrested 28 criminals including a proclaimed offender from various parts of the district during the last 24 hours.
According to a police spokesperson, teams held one proclaimed offender and nine drug-pushers, and recovered 1.
12-kilogram hashish and 170-litre liquor from them.
Police also arrested 18 accused and recovered 10 pistols, seven rifles and a number of bullets from them during the same period.