28 Criminals Held, Weapons, Narcotics Seized

Sat 26th December 2020 | 06:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :Police claim to have arrested 28 criminals including a proclaimed offender from various parts of the district during the last 24 hours.

According to a police spokesperson, teams held one proclaimed offender and nine drug-pushers, and recovered 1.

12-kilogram hashish and 170-litre liquor from them.

Police also arrested 18 accused and recovered 10 pistols, seven rifles and a number of bullets from them during the same period.

