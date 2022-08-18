UrduPoint.com

28 Criminals Held, Weapons Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published August 18, 2022 | 05:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested 28 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession.

According to police, raiding teams arrested four proclaimed offenders and 19 drug pushers besides recovering 6.2-kg hashish and 294 litres of liquor.

In a crackdown, police arrested five accused and recovered three pistols, two rifles anda number of rounds.

