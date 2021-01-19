28 deaths, 534 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Another 28 people lost to coronavirus while 534 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) here on Tuesday, the total number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 150,316 while the death toll 4,460 altogether.

The P&SHD confirmed that 330 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 1 in Kasur, 3 in Sheikhupura, 10 in Nankana Sahib, 28 in Rawalpindi, 1 in Chakwal, 2 in Gujranwala, 6 in Sialkot, 1 in Narowal, 26 in Gujrat, 15 in Faisalabad, 1 in Toba Tek Singh, 7 in Jhang, 1 in Chiniot, 17 in Sargodha, 1 in Khushab, 23 in Multan, 1 in Khanewal, 1 in Vehari, 1 in Muzaffargarh, 50 in Rahimyar Khan, 7 in Bahawalpur and 1 in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department has so far conducted 2,726, 873 tests for COVID-19 while 134,842 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

It is pertinent to mention here that services for coronavirus treatment were available in 256 hospitals across the province where 8,261 beds were reserved for COVID-19 patients. Altogether 3,744 beds were equipped with oxygen facility and 440 beds were occupied.

The Punjab Health Department allocated 665 ventilators for coronavirus patients across the province and 358 ventilators were in use while 307 ventilators were spare.

So far 2,896 frontline Healthcare workers got infected with the coronavirus during their duties.

The Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.