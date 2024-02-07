28 die, 45 injured in Pishin, Killa Saifullah blasts

At least 28 persons died and 45 sustained injuries in two separate blasts in Pishin and Killa Saifullah districts of the Balochistan province on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) At least 28 persons died and 45 sustained injuries in two separate blasts in Pishin and Killa Saifullah districts of the Balochistan province on Wednesday.

Provincial Caretaker Information Minister Jan Achakzai said that the first blast occurred near the election office of provincial assembly candidate Asfand Yar Kakar in Khanozai area of Pishin district, claiming lives of 16 persons and injuring 23 others.

The bodies and the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital.

The injured were later referred to Quetta Civil Hospital’s Trauma Center after completion of initial medical aid.

Jan Achakzai said that second explosion took place near the election office of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam's (JUI) candidate Maulana Wasay in Killa Saifullah after few hours which left 12 persons dead and 22 injured.

The minister that the bodies and the injured were rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital, Killa Saifullah. The injured were also later shifted to Quetta Civil Hospital.