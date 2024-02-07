Open Menu

28 Die, 45 Injured In Pishin, Killa Saifullah Blasts

Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2024 | 11:26 PM

28 die, 45 injured in Pishin, Killa Saifullah blasts

At least 28 persons died and 45 sustained injuries in two separate blasts in Pishin and Killa Saifullah districts of the Balochistan province on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) At least 28 persons died and 45 sustained injuries in two separate blasts in Pishin and Killa Saifullah districts of the Balochistan province on Wednesday.

Provincial Caretaker Information Minister Jan Achakzai said that the first blast occurred near the election office of provincial assembly candidate Asfand Yar Kakar in Khanozai area of Pishin district, claiming lives of 16 persons and injuring 23 others.

The bodies and the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital.

The injured were later referred to Quetta Civil Hospital’s Trauma Center after completion of initial medical aid.

Jan Achakzai said that second explosion took place near the election office of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam's (JUI) candidate Maulana Wasay in Killa Saifullah after few hours which left 12 persons dead and 22 injured.

The minister that the bodies and the injured were rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital, Killa Saifullah. The injured were also later shifted to Quetta Civil Hospital.

Related Topics

Election Injured Dead Balochistan Quetta Information Minister Provincial Assembly Died Pishin

Recent Stories

ECP suspends civil servant for video message

ECP suspends civil servant for video message

13 minutes ago
 All arrangements for general elections completed i ..

All arrangements for general elections completed in Mirpurkhas division

14 minutes ago
 Candidate remains safe in attack on election offic ..

Candidate remains safe in attack on election office

14 minutes ago
 All set for general election in Bajaur

All set for general election in Bajaur

14 minutes ago
 Foolproof security beefed up for general election ..

Foolproof security beefed up for general election in Larkana

14 minutes ago
 Provincial monitoring coordinator Sindh visits Mir ..

Provincial monitoring coordinator Sindh visits Mirpurkhas

12 minutes ago
One dead, 3 injured in hand grenade explosion

One dead, 3 injured in hand grenade explosion

12 minutes ago
 EU court backs Ryanair in Dutch aid case for KLM

EU court backs Ryanair in Dutch aid case for KLM

12 minutes ago
 All arrangements made for general elections in Kar ..

All arrangements made for general elections in Karachi

12 minutes ago
 Man kills father in Attock

Man kills father in Attock

12 minutes ago
 11 candidates to contest for NA-218 seat

11 candidates to contest for NA-218 seat

15 minutes ago
 ECC approves Rs 10 b grant for Ministry of IT & Te ..

ECC approves Rs 10 b grant for Ministry of IT & Telecommunication

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan