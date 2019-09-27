UrduPoint.com
28 Districts Of Punjab Being Facilitated Through Sehat Insaf Cards

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 08:28 PM

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said on Friday that lakhs of deserving families had been facilitated through Sehat Insaf Cards programme in 28 districts of the province

She called on Federal Health Minister Dr Zafar Mirza at his office and apprised him of the health facilities being provided through Sehat Insaf Cards in Punjab.

According to a handout issued here, Sehat Insaf Cards and Ehsaas programmes, health sector reforms and anti-dengue measures were discussed during the meeting. Commissioner Rawalpindi Saqib Zafar, deputy commissioner and other officials were also present.

Dr Yasmin Rashid told the meeting that the Punjab government hospitals were being provided the best facilities to better serve people.

She regretted that many development schemes could not be completed in Punjab due to wrong policies of the previous governments. However,the incumbent PTI government was ensuring the best healthcare facilities to people. The anti-dengue activities were being directly monitored and a change would be introduced through state-of-the-art referral system in Punjab, she added.

The commissioner and DC Rawalpindi briefed the meeting about the anti-dengue measures, adopted in the district Rawalpindi and other adjoining areas.

