28 dumper drivers held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested 28 dumper drivers for not possessing driving licenses and carelessly driving during the last 24 hours.

On the direction of DPO Muhammad Tariq Aziz, the traffic police took action and arrested the dumper drivers from various roads of the district for violating traffic rules and not possessing driving licenses.

The drivers were identified as Mosa Khan, Qubla Khan, Ishaaq Khan, Nadeem Tanoli, RashidKundi, Asif Yousaf Zaee, Malik Akhtar, Waqar Khan Mosa Zaee, Naeem, Nomi, Sajjad, Wahid,Kareem, Tasib, Khalil and others.