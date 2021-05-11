UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

28 Farmers Booked

Sumaira FH 4 hours ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 05:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :Sitiana police have registered cases against 28 farmers on the charges of pilfering irrigation water from Gogera Branch Canal.

Police said on Tuesday that Canal Officer of Irrigation Department Haidar Ali reported the matter to the police, contending that 28 farmers Siddique etc.

altered a water channel of Gogera Branch Canal and stole canal water to irrigate their crops and fields illegally in Chak No.30-GB.

On his report, the police have registered a case against 28 farmers and started investigation for their arrest.

Those who were booked include: Siddique, Rafiq, Zulfiqar, Aman Ali, Irfan, Haneef, Abdus Sattar, Wali Muhammad,Mubarak Ali, Abdur Rasheed, Haneef, Arif, Muhammad Ali, Boota, Nadeem, Ali, Mushtaq, Noor Ahmad, Liaqat Ali,Naveed, Bagh Ali, Abid Bhatti, Hakim Ali, Qasim, Ali Sher, Ramzan, Abdul Majeed and Zafar Bhatti.

