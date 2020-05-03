28 FIRs registered for kite, pigeon flying in PAF airspace

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :Despite Pakistan Air Force's ban on kite and pigeon flying to protect lives of the people and to keep the skies clear for fighter jets, 28 persons were booked over the violation of the ban.

Police Station Cantt and Factory Area had registered three First Information Reports (FIRs) for pigeons flying while Factory Area Police Station had registered 14 and Cantt Police Station had registered 8 FIRs for kite flying.

It was disclosed in a Bird Hazard Control Committee meeting chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG)Bilal Feroze here on Sunday.

The meeting was attended by CO Metropolitan Corporation Tariq Proya, officials of Environmental and Police departments.

ADCG directed the concerned departments to ensure the removal of all piles of garbage from the fly zone, drainage of sewerage water and removal of pigeon cages on the roofs.

He also directed to intensify the campaign against stray dogs in 36 populated Areas of the fly zone and destroy shrubs etc, on priority basis.

Bilal Feroze directed metropolitan corporation to prepare a workable scheme for sewerage drainage in Chak No. 78 NB and present it at the next meeting as well.

He said that PAF aircraft and pilots were our precious assets and birds, kites which collide to fighter airplanes cause great loss to them and lives of pilots.