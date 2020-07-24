28 fresh cases tested positive for COVID-19

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) ;Jul 24 (APP):In Azad Jammu Kashmir 28 fresh positive COVID-19 cases were traced and hospitalized during last 24 hours raising tally to 1989, according to AJK Health Authorities.

A the same time, the pandemic claimed another life in the State raising the death toll due to the virus to 49.

A total of 1361 patients out of all 1989 cases tested positive in Azad Jammu Kashmir, have been discharged after complete recovery from various health facilities across the state so far, the state health authorities told media Thursday night.

The State Health Services authorities confirmed the registration of 28 new cases in AJK – which include 04 in Muzaffarabad, 21 in Poonch and 03 in Bagh districts.

The pandemic has so far claimed a total of 49 persons died of the pandemic across AJK include 19 in Muzaffarabad, 05 in Poonch district, 05 in Mirpur, 07 in Bhimbher 06 in Bagh and 05 in Kotli, 02 in Neelam valley district.

Among a total of 579 patients tested positive, 521 housed in various home isolation outside their respective districts and rest of 58 patients admitted in various state-run hospital in different parts of Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

A total of 341 new cases suspected of the pandemic, were tested in entire Azad Jammu Kashmir on Thursday.

According to the State Health Authorities a total of 23740 suspected cases from various parts of the State were sent for test, of which a total of 1989 positive cases detected across the State so far, the authorities said.A total of 20881 persons were tested negative of the COVID-19.

A total of 58 Quarantine centers are constantly engaged in serving the pandemic-hit suspects for their recovery in all ten districts of Azad Jammu & Kashmir.