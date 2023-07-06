Open Menu

28 Gangs Busted During Last Six Months

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 06, 2023 | 03:40 PM

28 gangs busted during last six months

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :Police, during the last six months, busted 28 criminal gangs from different areas and arrested 78 criminals besides recovering looted valuables worth over Rs 20 million from their possessions.

According to a police spokesman on Thursday, under the supervision of City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-Ul-Haq Rana, the police launched daily base operations against criminals with the vision to make the district crime free.

"The police have arrested 58 criminals involved in murder cases, solved 26 blind murder cases, 157 criminals of attempt to murder, 18 of robbery-cum-murder, 139 of dacoity, 1697 of robbery, 63 of sexual assault, 69 criminals of sexual assault of minor girls, 274 of kidnapping, 41 of theft, 811 of vehicle theft and 19 criminals of cattle theft cases have been arrested during last six months, he informed.

"During 19 encounters, the police have arrested 12 criminals after injuries in the exchange of fire with police while 11 were killed with the firing of their own accomplices," the spokesman said.

"The police have unearthed 47 distilleries and arrested 1118 drug peddlers besides recovering 6.5 kg Heroin, 194 kg Hashish, 23 kg Opium, 51,000 litre liquor and 142 kg Hemp while 570 illegal weapon holders have also been arrested with one Kalashnikov, 16 rifles, 31 guns, six revolvers, 503 pistols and an ample quantity of rounds." Meanwhile, in a special crackdown against kite sellers, the police arrested 650 violators and recovered 62,000 kites, chemical thread and sealed four factories for manufacturing kites, the spokesman added.

"During the last six months, 980 proclaimed offenders wanted to police in various heinous crimes and 268 court absconders have also been arrested by the police," he said.

CPO Mansoor-Ul-Haq Rana directed the relevant officers to continue the crackdown against criminals.

The CPO said, "Special teams have been formed in the city to curb crime while a comprehensive patrolling plan was also being followed for the purpose."

