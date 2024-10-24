28 Govt Residences Retrieved From Illegal Possession
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 24, 2024 | 04:50 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Twenty-eight government residences in the One Unit Staff Colony Bahawalpur have been retrieved from illegal occupants and allocated to employees, who meet the merit criteria.
Addressing a ceremony for allotment of letters, Commissioner Nadir Chatha said retrieval of the government houses from illegal occupants was carried out after a long time, and the allotment had been made based on merit.
He called upon the employees residing in government accommodations to ensure proper maintenance of the houses. He said the Building Department, PHA and Bahawalpur Waste Management Company should effectively oversee cleanliness and repair of these housing societies.
The commissioner commended Assistant Commissioner General Akhtar Malik and Senior Clerk Mazhar Ilahi for completing the allotment process diligently and honestly.
Recent Stories
PSX reaches highest level as 100 Index surpasses 88,000 points mark
Security forces kill nine Khwarij in Bajaur District
FO rejects OHCHR’s statement about constitutional amendment
Bushra Bibi released from Adiala jail in Toshakhana case II
Sophie Devine Celebrates ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Victory at Dubai's Ico ..
Dubai Customs Introduces "Coronary Artery Calcium (CAC) Screening" Initiative to ..
IHC directs Adiala jail superintendent to present Imran Khan by 3pm today
Justice Mansoor writes another letter to outgoing CJP Isa
COAS witnesses multinational exercise Indus Shield-2024
PakVsEng: England opt to bat first in final Test match today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 October 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM commends efforts against polio amid challenges5 minutes ago
-
More than 8 lakh children to be vaccinated against polio5 minutes ago
-
Tareen opens computer lab at school5 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt intensifies efforts to eradicate polio: Khawaja Imran5 minutes ago
-
Power suspension on Peshawar, Nowshera feeders notified15 minutes ago
-
IPDS study reveals CPEC promotes modernization, bilateral cooperation25 minutes ago
-
PHA opens Lower Topa Park for general public35 minutes ago
-
Dawat-e-Islami’s relief efforts for conflict-hit Gaza continuously underway: Attari35 minutes ago
-
Governor calls for collective efforts to eliminate polio35 minutes ago
-
Seminar on World Polio Day highlights role of healthcare professionals in eradication initiatives35 minutes ago
-
SCCI chief for optimal facilitation of small industries in KP35 minutes ago
-
PM for using technology to improve tax, revenue collection35 minutes ago