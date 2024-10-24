Open Menu

28 Govt Residences Retrieved From Illegal Possession

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 24, 2024 | 04:50 PM

28 govt residences retrieved from illegal possession

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Twenty-eight government residences in the One Unit Staff Colony Bahawalpur have been retrieved from illegal occupants and allocated to employees, who meet the merit criteria.

Addressing a ceremony for allotment of letters, Commissioner Nadir Chatha said retrieval of the government houses from illegal occupants was carried out after a long time, and the allotment had been made based on merit.

He called upon the employees residing in government accommodations to ensure proper maintenance of the houses. He said the Building Department, PHA and Bahawalpur Waste Management Company should effectively oversee cleanliness and repair of these housing societies.

The commissioner commended Assistant Commissioner General Akhtar Malik and Senior Clerk Mazhar Ilahi for completing the allotment process diligently and honestly.

