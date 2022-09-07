28 habitual beggars caught from Allied Hospital

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :As many as 28 habitual beggars were caught from different wards of Allied Hospital Faisalabad and a security guard was suspended on charge of negligence, here on Wednesday.

A spokesman of local administration said that these beggars were staying in waiting areas of the hospital and after receiving complaints against their activities in hospital wards, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh directed hospital administration to take action against them.

Deputy Medical Superintendent (DMS) Services Allied Hospital Dr Emad Ayub probed into the matter and suspended a security guard on charge of negligence besides rounding up 28 beggars from the hospital premises, spokesman added.