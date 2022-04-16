28 held over gambling

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :Jhang Bazaar police have arrested 28 persons on the charge of gambling and recovered bet money, mobiles from them.

A police spokesman said on Saturday that SHO Jhang Bazaar Asim Mahees, on a tip-off conducted raid on Khalid Snooker Club in Rasheed Abad Street 4 and nabbed 28 accused engaged in gambling.

However, club owner Khalid managed to escape from the scene.

The accused included -- Falak Shair, Nadeem, Waheed, Aleem Akram, Zeehsan, Rashid Javaid, Usman Nawaz, Muhammad Qasim, Javaid Iqbal, Nasir Ali, Faizan, Zulqarnain, Ali Raza, Raza Sadiq, Faisal Shehzad, Muhammad Jawwad, Hasnain, Waqas, Nadeem, Javaid, Muhammad Imran, Waris, Shehzad, Muhammad Abbas and Waris, etc.

The police also recovered stake money of Rs47,525, mobile phones and other items from their possession and sent them behind bars.