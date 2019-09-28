UrduPoint.com
28 Illegal Gateway Exchanges Unearthed In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 04:06 PM

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing unearthed 28 illegal gateway exchanges and arrested six accused during the past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) : Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing unearthed 28 illegal gateway exchanges and arrested six accused during the past 24 hours.

Assistant Director Cyber Crime Wing Reporting Centre, Shoaib Ahmad Haroon said on Saturday that FIA teams conducted raid at a house in Allama Iqbal Colony Mohallah Barkatpura Faisalabad and arrested 4 accused identified as Syed Sajeel Shahid, Syed Zeeshan Shahid, Syed Zia Shahid and Abdus Samad red handed while running 20 illegal gateway exchanges.

The team also seized paraphernalia of 20 illegal gateway exchanges, 2500 SIMs and other digital tools from the spot.

In another raid, the FIA team unearthed 8 illegal gateway exchanges at Street No.3 Batala Colony Sitiana Road Faisalabad and arrested two accused namely Tauqeer Ahmad and Qudratullah from the spot.

The team also recovered material of 8 illegal gateway exchanges, 1700 illicit SIMs and other material. Cases have been registered against the accused.

