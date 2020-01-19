28 injured in dog bite incidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :As many as 28 persons were injured due to dog bite incidents in the areas of Qinchi bazar, Badian road and Bhatta chowk and the victims were taken to Lahore General Hospital on Saturday.

All the patients were given anti-rabies protective vaccine.

Principal PGMI and LGH Prof Dr Alfred Zafar directed MS Dr Mahmood Salahuddin and Director Emergency Dr Rana Mohammad Shafiq to immediately provide treatment to the injured under their supervision.

The injured were included 23 from Qinchi bazaar, three from Bedian road and two from Bhatta chowk.