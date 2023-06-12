UrduPoint.com

28 Killed, 150 Injured, 158 Houses Damaged Due To Rains In Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Karak: PDMA

Sumaira FH Published June 12, 2023 | 02:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :Provisional Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Monday reported that the death toll reached to 28 and at least 150 were injured and 158 houses were partially damaged due to heavy wind, rain and storm in Bannu, Lakki Marwat and Karak districts.

Secretary Relief Abdul Basit said that Rescue 1122 and district administrations search and rescue operations are ongoing as all the injured are being shifted to the hospital before providing medical aid on the spot.

He said that Rs 40 million has been released for Bannu district on a priority basis. He said that all the affectees will be treated under government policy.

Health Department has also sent medical teams to provide medical assistance to the affectees.

