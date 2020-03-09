28 killed 65 injured due to current rains spell in KP

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Monday updated the ratio of killing and injured due to rains in the province raised killing to 28 people while 65 injured

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Monday updated the ratio of killing and injured due to rains in the province raised killing to 28 people while 65 injured.

The spokesperson of PDMA informed that 255 houses were partially damaged while 27 were reported completely damaged.

Similarly, 67 livestock including goats, sheep and others also died when roof of houses collapsed.

Relief goods including tents, mates etc have been distributed among affected people on the directives of Chief Minister Mehmood Khan in Batagram, Shangla, Charsadda, Swabi and Mardan districts.

The PDMA has informed all the district administrations to take precautionary measures and call on 1700 help line during any untoward incident for 24/7.

The Relief Department declared emergency from March 7 to March 14 to provide relief to the victims of rains affective.