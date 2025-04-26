2.8 Magnitude Tremor Jolts Zhob, Adjacent Areas
Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2025 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) A 2.8-magnitude earthquake struck Zhob and its surrounding areas in Balochistan on Saturday.
According to details, People came out of their homes in panic and started reciting verses from the Holy Quran.
No loss of life and property was reported from any part of Zhob, private news channel reported.
According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, Islamabad, the epicenter of the earthquake was located 100 kilometres southeast of Zhob at the depth of 10 kilometres.
