Open Menu

2.8 Magnitude Tremor Jolts Zhob, Adjacent Areas

Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2025 | 03:00 PM

2.8 magnitude tremor jolts Zhob, adjacent areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) A 2.8-magnitude earthquake struck Zhob and its surrounding areas in Balochistan on Saturday.

According to details, People came out of their homes in panic and started reciting verses from the Holy Quran.

No loss of life and property was reported from any part of Zhob, private news channel reported.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, Islamabad, the epicenter of the earthquake was located 100 kilometres southeast of Zhob at the depth of 10 kilometres.

Recent Stories

From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the ..

From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics

2 hours ago
 BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year ..

BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2025

6 hours ago
 Real Madrid boycott Copa del Rey build-up over ref ..

Real Madrid boycott Copa del Rey build-up over referee complaints

15 hours ago
 Pakistan to approach int’l forums for Indus Wate ..

Pakistan to approach int’l forums for Indus Water Treaty issue suspended by In ..

15 hours ago
DPM, Iranian FM discuss regional developments

DPM, Iranian FM discuss regional developments

15 hours ago
 DPM visits MOFA's operation room to monitor Pakist ..

DPM visits MOFA's operation room to monitor Pakistan-India relations

15 hours ago
 Trinidad and Tobago votes for parliament, PM, with ..

Trinidad and Tobago votes for parliament, PM, with opposition in lead

15 hours ago
 KP's First Drug Rehabilitation Center inaugurated ..

KP's First Drug Rehabilitation Center inaugurated in District Jail Kohat

15 hours ago
 CM Sindh asks protesters to stop agitation, unbloc ..

CM Sindh asks protesters to stop agitation, unblock roads due to canals project

15 hours ago
 Rushed FIR over Pahalgam incident exposes India’ ..

Rushed FIR over Pahalgam incident exposes India’s false flag operation: Tarar

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan