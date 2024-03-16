2.8 mln ration bags delivered under Ramzan package

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) On the directives of the Chief Minister Punjab, the provincial government is striving to provide relief to people during the holy month of Ramazan as district authorities delivered more than 2.8 million ration bags to deserving families across the province under the Nigehban Ramazan package.

These details emerged during a briefing by officials at a meeting chaired by Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman at the Civil Secretariat here on Saturday. The meeting reviewed the provision of ration bags and price control measures. The administrative secretaries of industries, agriculture, Chairman PITB, DG Punjab Food Authority, DIG Special Branch and officers concerned attended the meeting while all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video link.

Officials briefed the Chief Secretary that 319,000 ration bags were provided to deserving people yesterday. They said that imported onions were available at a price of Rs.95 per kg in the 10 agriculture fair price (AFP) shops established in Ramazan bazaars in Lahore, while the sale of imported onions in Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Sargodha and Gujranwala would start from today.

The chief secretary said that the delivery of ration bags at the doorsteps of deserving families was a big challenge, adding that the programme was being implemented in an organized and hassle-free manner, which is unprecedented.

Expressing satisfaction over the process of ration bags delivery, the chief secretary praised the Lodhran Deputy Commissioner for achieving a 71 percent target of the provision of ration bags. He said that no compromise could be made on the quality of ration being provided under the Ramazan package, and the Punjab Food Authority should continue checking the food items.

The chief secretary also issued instructions to suspend the relevant staff for the distribution of ration bags in clusters at certain places in Muzaffargarh and Bahawalpur. He said that the number of price control magistrates had been increased for effective monitoring of prices as the implementation of price lists would give relief to consumers to a great extent. He directed Price Control Magistrates to remain active in the field and take strict action against overcharging.

The administrative secretaries of industries and agriculture gave a detailed briefing at the meeting. They said that 598 persons were arrested and 192 cases were registered for overcharging. The price magistrates checked 72,000 places and fined Rs 7.8 million for violations. They said that on Friday more than one lac consumers benefited from the agriculture fair price shops in Ramazan bazaars, while 13 items are being sold at 25 percent less than the wholesale rates at these shops, they concluded.