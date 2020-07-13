28 more corona cases surfaced in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :About 28 more people tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 11,185 in the province on Sunday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell Balochistan Dr.

Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 115,869 people were screened for the virus till July 12, out of which 28 more were reported positive. As many as 7,598 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 126 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.