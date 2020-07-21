UrduPoint.com
28 More Coronavirus Cases Reported In Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 11:40 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :About 28 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 11469 in the province on Tuesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 127300 people were screened for the virus till July 21, out of which 28 more were reported positive.

As many as 9381 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 135 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

More Stories From Pakistan

