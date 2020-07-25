UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

28 More Coronavirus Cases Reported In Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid 40 seconds ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 11:00 PM

28 more coronavirus cases reported in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :About 28 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 11578 in the province on Saturday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 131608 people were screened for the virus till July 25, out of which 28 more were reported positive.

As many as 9901 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 136 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

Related Topics

Balochistan July Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai-China FinTech agreement brings new opportuni ..

43 seconds ago

Young Economist Programme creates fresh pastures f ..

16 minutes ago

Indian rulers longing for elimination of non-Hindu ..

3 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 203 prisoners ahead of ..

3 hours ago

Russian Researchers to Test Siberian Bats for Coro ..

1 minute ago

Steps underway to get off from FATF grey list: Sha ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.