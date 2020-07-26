28 more coronavirus cases reported in Balochistan

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :About 28 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 11578 in the province on Saturday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 131608 people were screened for the virus till July 25, out of which 28 more were reported positive.

As many as 9901 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 136 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.