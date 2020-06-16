28 more COVID-19 positive cases reported in Hyderabad

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :The district health authorities have diagnosed 28 more coronavirus positive cases taking Hyderabad's tally to 1642 including 747 active cases.

According to the figures issued by the health authorities here Tuesday, as many as 747 infected people were in isolation including 617 people who were isolated at their homes.

Some 44 positive cases were admitted in Combined Military Hospital, 13 in Liaquat University Hospital, 03 in Isra Hospital, 01 in Government Kohsar Hospital, two each in Agha Khan University Hospital, Indus hospital Karachi, Trauma Center, SIUT and Ziauddin hospital Karachi, three in OICD Karachi, one each in JPMC, NICH, Indus Badin.

As many as 858 people had recovered in the district from the virus while 37 had lost their lives.