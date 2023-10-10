Open Menu

28 More Dengue Cases Surface In RWP

Umer Jamshaid Published October 10, 2023 | 03:00 PM

28 more dengue cases surface in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) As many as 28 more dengue cases were reported in Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 1,654 in the district.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, Tuesday said that, among the new cases,10 of each case had arrived from Potohar town urban and Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi area, three each from Chaklala Cantonment and Potohar rural while two were reported from outside the district.

He added that presently 95 patients were admitted to district hospitals of which 74 were confirmed cases while 1,580 were discharged after treatment.

Dr Sajjad informed that the district administration had registered 35 FIRs, issued tickets to eight, sealed two premises, and a fine of Rs 67,500 was imposed against the violations of dengue SOPs during the last 24 hours.

During indoor surveillance, in the last 24 hours, the teams checked 9,863 houses and found larvae in 419 homes.

Similarly, he added that while checking 3,378 places, the teams found larvae at 23 sites during outdoor surveillance.

