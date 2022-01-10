UrduPoint.com

28 More Diagnosed With Deadly Coronavirus In Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :About 28 more patients were tested positive for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 39,756 in the Rawalpindi district.

According to the latest data released by the District Health Authority Monday, 11 new cases belonged to the Rawalpindi Cantonment area, five to Rawal Town, four each to Potohar Town and Taxila, three to Gujjar Khan, and one to Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

"Presently 20 confirmed patients are admitted to three city facilities, 10 of them at Institute of Urology, seven at Fauji Foundation Hospital and three at Benazir Bhutto Hospital," the District Health Authority report said.

One patient was on a ventilator in critical condition, while nine were stable and ten on oxygen support.

About 189 patients were quarantined, including 169 at homes and 20 at isolation centres, it added.

The report updated that 4,682,900 people, including 44,555 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the coronavirus across the district since the vaccination drive launched on March 10, 2021.

It further stated that during the last 24 hours, 1,214 samples were collected, out of which 1,186 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 2.31 per cent.

