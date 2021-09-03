UrduPoint.com

28 More Die Of Corona In KP, 485 New Cases Reported

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 09:59 PM

Coronavirus has claimed 28 more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 485 new cases were reported from the province during last 24 hours, said Corona updates shared by Health Department here on Friday

With 28 more deaths, tally from the disease has surged to 5069 while 485 fresh cases have taken the number of total active cases in the province to 8132 and overall cases to 164,162.

Furthermore, 267 patients have also been recovered from the disease during the period reaching the total number of recovered persons to 150,961.

A total 10,558 tests were conducted in the province out of which 485 have been proved Corona positive.

