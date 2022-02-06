28 more public, private sector hospitals included in Sehat Card panel

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :The Steering Committee of Sehat Card Plus, a flagship programme of the PTI government, has decided the inclusion of 28 more public and private hospitals in the panel of the programme, said an official handout issued here on Sunday.

The meeting of the steering committee was held here with KP Minister for Health, Taimur Saleem Jhagra in the Chair. As many as 271 hospitals have applied for inclusion in the panel of Sehat Card Plus Programme of the province.

The Committee reviewed the facilities available in these hospitals under an effective and transparent system, while the facilities of the hospitals presented by the State Life Insurance Corporation were reviewed by a Committee headed by the Director IMU that was followed by their presentation in the Steering Committee for formal approval.

The Committee also reviewed the appeals of the rejected hospitals and the process was taken forward after re-verification.

Speaking on the occasion, provincial Minister for Health appreciated the efforts of the concerned departments and stressed for inclusion of more hospitals in the panel of the programme.

He also issued directives for bringing more transparency in the programme.

The Committee also constituted a joint committee of the Health Department and State Life Insurance Company to furnish recommendations for inclusion of more hospitals in the panel and bringing further transparency in it within a period of two weeks.

The provincial minister further stressed for the inclusion of various hospitals during the year, so more hospitals get the opportunity of inclusion in the programme and patients from all districts avail better health services.

He directed the Health Department to improve the official website of the programme and also directed the concerned stakeholders for finalizing of top-up programme for the government employees under which they will get health insurance up to Rs.1 million and OPD service could also be availed by them.