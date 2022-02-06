UrduPoint.com

28 More Public, Private Sector Hospitals Included In Sehat Card Panel

Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2022 | 07:10 PM

28 more public, private sector hospitals included in Sehat Card panel

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :The Steering Committee of Sehat Card Plus, a flagship programme of the PTI government, has decided the inclusion of 28 more public and private hospitals in the panel of the programme, said an official handout issued here on Sunday.

The meeting of the steering committee was held here with KP Minister for Health, Taimur Saleem Jhagra in the Chair. As many as 271 hospitals have applied for inclusion in the panel of Sehat Card Plus Programme of the province.

The Committee reviewed the facilities available in these hospitals under an effective and transparent system, while the facilities of the hospitals presented by the State Life Insurance Corporation were reviewed by a Committee headed by the Director IMU that was followed by their presentation in the Steering Committee for formal approval.

The Committee also reviewed the appeals of the rejected hospitals and the process was taken forward after re-verification.

Speaking on the occasion, provincial Minister for Health appreciated the efforts of the concerned departments and stressed for inclusion of more hospitals in the panel of the programme.

He also issued directives for bringing more transparency in the programme.

The Committee also constituted a joint committee of the Health Department and State Life Insurance Company to furnish recommendations for inclusion of more hospitals in the panel and bringing further transparency in it within a period of two weeks.

The provincial minister further stressed for the inclusion of various hospitals during the year, so more hospitals get the opportunity of inclusion in the programme and patients from all districts avail better health services.

He directed the Health Department to improve the official website of the programme and also directed the concerned stakeholders for finalizing of top-up programme for the government employees under which they will get health insurance up to Rs.1 million and OPD service could also be availed by them.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Company Sunday All From Government Million

Recent Stories

PSL 2022 Match 14 Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad Unit ..

PSL 2022 Match 14 Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

47 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 February 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th February 2022

10 hours ago
 Farrukh expresses grief over death of Sania Nishta ..

Farrukh expresses grief over death of Sania Nishtar's mother

19 hours ago
 Interior Minister condoles Sania's mother death

Interior Minister condoles Sania's mother death

19 hours ago
 Governor leads rally in solidarity with Kashmiris

Governor leads rally in solidarity with Kashmiris

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>