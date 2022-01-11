UrduPoint.com

28 More Test Covid-19 Positive In Hyderabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 11, 2022

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :As many as 28 more Covid-19 positive cases have been reported during the last 24 hours, taking the number of total coronavirus cases to 29651 in Hyderabad district on Tuesday.

Out of 29651 Covid-19 cases, 28866 have so far been recovered while 617 patients had lost their lives due to the contagion, the daily situation report stated.

The number of total active cases has reached to 168, out of them 157 are isolated at homes while rest are admitted in LU hospital Hyderabad.

The district focal person informed that 1288 tests were performed during the last 24 hours, of them 28 cases were reported as positive with 2 % positivity rate.

