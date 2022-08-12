UrduPoint.com

28 More Test Positive For COVID-19 In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid Published August 12, 2022 | 07:24 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :Twenty-eight more people tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to a Health Department spokesperson, 526 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 178, while 28,881 patients had so far recovered from the disease. He said that 119 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, four patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital. He further said that 174 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

