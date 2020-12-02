28 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :About 28 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 17215 in the province on On Tuesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 398731 people were screened for the virus till December 01, out of which 28 more were reported positive.

As many as 16466 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 169 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.