UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

28 More Tested Positive For COVID-19 In Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 12:40 AM

28 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :About 28 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 17215 in the province on On Tuesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 398731 people were screened for the virus till December 01, out of which 28 more were reported positive.

As many as 16466 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 169 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

Related Topics

Balochistan December Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Uruguay May Purchase Russian Vaccine Against COVID ..

13 minutes ago

Green Transition to Profoundly Affect Intertwined ..

13 minutes ago

Which Americans will get the Covid vaccine first?

13 minutes ago

Moscow says call to leave Moldovan breakaway regio ..

14 minutes ago

Opposition reluctant to hold talks with ruling par ..

14 minutes ago

PESCO transmission system up-gradation plan in fin ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.