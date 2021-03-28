28 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :About 28 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 19525 in the province on Sunday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health DirectorateCell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 652656 people were screened for the virus till March 28 out of which 28 more were reported positive.

As many as 19046 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 206 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.