28 Named In FIR After Brawl Outside Court Over Land Dispute

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 13, 2024 | 08:13 PM

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Burewala model town police registered a case against 28 accused after rival parties engaged in a brawl outside the court of a civil judge and some policemen had their uniforms torn when they intervened, here on Friday.

The rival parties had gathered outside the court for hearing of a case pertaining to a land dispute.

However, there they engaged in a heated exchange of arguments that turned into a brawl involving over two dozen persons from both sides. They used fists and kicks to hit one another and the policemen who intervened to pacify the situation had their uniforms torn, according to police sources.

The accused fled the scene soon after. Police said, they have registered case against 28 accused.

