28 Named In FIR After Brawl Outside Court Over Land Dispute
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 13, 2024 | 08:13 PM
Burewala model town police registered a case against 28 accused after rival parties engaged in a brawl outside the court of a civil judge and some policemen had their uniforms torn when they intervened, here on Friday
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Burewala model town police registered a case against 28 accused after rival parties engaged in a brawl outside the court of a civil judge and some policemen had their uniforms torn when they intervened, here on Friday.
The rival parties had gathered outside the court for hearing of a case pertaining to a land dispute.
However, there they engaged in a heated exchange of arguments that turned into a brawl involving over two dozen persons from both sides. They used fists and kicks to hit one another and the policemen who intervened to pacify the situation had their uniforms torn, according to police sources.
The accused fled the scene soon after. Police said, they have registered case against 28 accused.
Recent Stories
2 Killed at M-3 Motorway Crash
KSrelief stands by Pakistan, its people in thick and thin: Saudi Ambassador
Rs 800,000 fine imposed in industrial units over pollution
28 named in FIR after brawl outside court over land dispute
Commissioner launches tobacco free cycling rally
UoS extends spring admission application deadline
Chief Secy directs to eliminate illegal encroachments on Auqaf land
Two hacked to death over old enmity in Multan
Son kills father in Faislabad
Punjab University sports gala kicks off
Int'l Book Fair, Soul Festival highlight positive image of Karachi: Mayor Karach ..
Gobi Partners unveils $50 million tech fund, inks deal with Bank of Punjab
More Stories From Pakistan
-
2 Killed at M-3 Motorway Crash1 minute ago
-
KSrelief stands by Pakistan, its people in thick and thin: Saudi Ambassador1 minute ago
-
Rs 800,000 fine imposed in industrial units over pollution1 minute ago
-
28 named in FIR after brawl outside court over land dispute1 minute ago
-
Commissioner launches tobacco free cycling rally1 minute ago
-
UoS extends spring admission application deadline10 minutes ago
-
Chief Secy directs to eliminate illegal encroachments on Auqaf land10 minutes ago
-
Two hacked to death over old enmity in Multan10 minutes ago
-
Son kills father in Faislabad10 minutes ago
-
Int'l Book Fair, Soul Festival highlight positive image of Karachi: Mayor Karachi24 minutes ago
-
Quran Khattat Rashid Seyal laid to rest24 minutes ago
-
Chairman PTA meets with DEMO Pakistan - winner of Funding from Women in Digital Economy Fund (WiDEF)24 minutes ago