28 'Nanbais' arrested for selling under-weight roti

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :District administration Peshawar has arrested 28 persons for selling under-weight roti during a crackdown against profiteers, said a press release issued here Tuesday.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Mina Zahir conducted raids on tandoors in various localities on Kohat Road and arrested 12 nanbais (bakers)for selling under-weight roti.

Similarly, during inspection of the weight of roti at different tandoors in Hayatabad, AAC Habibullah had arrested 16 nanbais for selling under-weight roti.

Meanwhile, district administration had taken into possession 90 kilograms of polythene plastic bags and arrested three shopkeepers.

The provincial government had already banned the manufacturing and sale of polythene bags and the district administration was taking action against the plastic bags under the same directives.

The DC Peshawar had warned the trading community against the use of the polythene plastic shopping bags, otherwise stern action would be taken against them, he warned.