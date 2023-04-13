UrduPoint.com

28 New Corona Cases Reported In Last 24 Hours: NIH

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 13, 2023 | 09:23 PM

28 new Corona cases reported in last 24 hours: NIH

Health officials on Thursday said that 28 new Coronavirus cases were reported during the last 24 hours across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Health officials on Thursday said that 28 new Coronavirus cases were reported during the last 24 hours across the country.

As per the data shared by the National Institute of Health (NIH) on Thursday, the case positivity ratio was 0.70 percent while 18 patients were in critical condition.

Two deaths were reported from the Coronavirus in the last 24 hours from Karachi while 3,985 Covid-19 tests were conducted.

Meanwhile, Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Abdul Qadir Patel said the government has strengthened the role of Border and Health Services in Pakistan to deal with any sub-variant of Covid-19.

The minister said that there were surveillance systems at all entry points of the country including airports.

There will be rapid tests and screening of passengers at all airports, he added.

He added 90 percent of the country's population already got the Covid-19 vaccine. "An efficient system with a proper management team is fully functional in the country to remain vigilant and is ready to make an emergency plan to deal with any sub-variant of Covid-19," the minister added.

He said the Border and Health Services Pakistan was ensuring the implementation of international health regulations.

He said that in case of any untoward situation, the health system was fully prepared to deal with any sub-variant of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 including BF.7 in the country.

