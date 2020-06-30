28 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in AJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) : Jun 30 (APP):In Azad Jammu & Kashmir 28 new coronavirus positive cases were registered and hospitalized in Azad Jammu Kashmir during last 24 hours raising tally to 1093 across the State on Tuesday, it was officially stated.

And at the same time at least 550 patients out of total of 1093 tested positive in Azad Jammu Kashmir, have recovered and discharged from various health facilities across the liberated territory, the state health authorities said in a statement on the updated situation of pandemic in AJK issued.

The State Health Services authorities confirmed the registration of 28 new cases in AJK – which include 11 in capital city of Muzaffarabad, 09 in Mirpur, 04 Rawalakot, 02 in Bhimbher and one each in Bagh and Kotli districst.

After two more causalities following the pandemic reported one each in Mirpur and Rawalakot during last 24 hours the death toll rose to 30 in entire AJK.

As many as 30 ill-fated persons have so far lost lives due to the pandemic in AJK including 13 in Muzaffarabad district, 05 in Mirpur. 04 in Bagh and 03 in Rawalakot 03 in Bhimbher and 02 in Palandri district.

Among a total of 513 patients tested positive, 382 housed in various home isolation and rest of 131 patients admitted in various the state-run hospital in different parts of Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

At the same time, after the complete recovery of 11 more patients were discharged from the health facilities at various parts of AJK on Tuesday – raising the total number of the patients discharged so far across AJK to 550, the AJK Health authorities disclosed.

A total of 261 new cases suspected of the pandemic, were tested in entire Azad Jammu Kashmir on Tuesday.

According to the Health Authorities a total of 16139 suspected cases from various parts of the State were sent for test, of which the results of 16087 had been received with a total of 1093 positive cases across the State so far, the authorities said.

Out of the total of 1093 corona virus positive cases, 11 more patients were fully recovered and discharged from different health facilities and the state-run isolation centers in various parts of the state by Tuesday, the authorities said.

At the same time AJK Health authorities said in a statement late Tuesday a total of 14336 persons were tested negative for COVID-19 while results of 52 cases are awaited which were scheduled to reach in a day or two next.

A total of 58 Quarantine centers are constantly engaged in serving the pandemic-hit suspects for their recovery in all ten districts of Azad Jammu & Kashmir.