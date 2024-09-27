28 outlaws arrested; drugs and weapons recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police apprehended 28 outlaws from various areas of the city on Friday and recovered cash, valuables, and weapons with ammunition from their possession.

According to a police statement, under the special directions of Inspector General (IG) Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the ICT Police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate crime from the city.

He said following these directions (ICT) Police apprehended 28 criminals involved in various criminal activities, drug peddling, and possessing illegal weapons. Police teams also recovered cash, valuables, and weapons with ammunition from their possession

In this regard, ICT Police teams from Sangjani, Khanna, Koral, Bani Gala, Golra, Sihala, Humak, Bhara Kahu, and Phulgran police stations took legal action against those involved in drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons.

Which resulted in the apprehension of six drug dealers and seizing over 10 litres of liquor, 1140-gram hashish and 3167-gram heroin, ten 30-bore pistols, and one dagger from their possession, he said.

Moreover, 11 absconders were also arrested during the last 24 hours, he added.

IG Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, said that the Islamabad Police are actively working to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property in the Federal capital, emphasizing that no elements will be allowed to disrupt citizens' peace, he said.

He said “Protecting the lives, property, and dignity of citizens is the Islamabad Police's top priority,” IG added.

Citizens are urged to report any suspicious activities to the relevant police station, emergency helpline "Pukar-15," or the "ICT 15" app to help make the city crime-free through cooperation between the police and the public.

APP-rzr-mkz