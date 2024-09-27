28 Outlaws Arrested; Drugs And Weapons Recovered
Umer Jamshaid Published September 27, 2024 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police apprehended 28 outlaws from various areas of the city on Friday and recovered cash, valuables, and weapons with ammunition from their possession.
According to a police statement, under the special directions of Inspector General (IG) Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the ICT Police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate crime from the city.
He said following these directions (ICT) Police apprehended 28 criminals involved in various criminal activities, drug peddling, and possessing illegal weapons. Police teams also recovered cash, valuables, and weapons with ammunition from their possession
In this regard, ICT Police teams from Sangjani, Khanna, Koral, Bani Gala, Golra, Sihala, Humak, Bhara Kahu, and Phulgran police stations took legal action against those involved in drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons.
Which resulted in the apprehension of six drug dealers and seizing over 10 litres of liquor, 1140-gram hashish and 3167-gram heroin, ten 30-bore pistols, and one dagger from their possession, he said.
Moreover, 11 absconders were also arrested during the last 24 hours, he added.
IG Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, said that the Islamabad Police are actively working to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property in the Federal capital, emphasizing that no elements will be allowed to disrupt citizens' peace, he said.
He said “Protecting the lives, property, and dignity of citizens is the Islamabad Police's top priority,” IG added.
Citizens are urged to report any suspicious activities to the relevant police station, emergency helpline "Pukar-15," or the "ICT 15" app to help make the city crime-free through cooperation between the police and the public.
APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
PITB, Punjab Irrigation Department Sign Contract to Implement Crop-Based Water R ..
The Future of Renewable Energy in Pakistan: Harnessing the Power of Solar, Wind, ..
Pakistan, UK agree to promote relations in various sectors
PM to address UNGA 79th session today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 September 2024
Gold price increases by Rs1500 per tola in Pakistan
Pakistan finally gets i-TOPCon Vertex N 700W plus modules
A Cinematic Revolution in Your Pocket: vivo V40 5G Teases ZEISS-Powered Camera, ..
Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage
Differences between Punjab CM, governor escalate over VCs’ appointments
CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Shah's letter
More Stories From Pakistan
-
The Future of Renewable Energy in Pakistan: Harnessing the Power of Solar, Wind, and Hydroelectric S ..9 minutes ago
-
Hazrat Miran Hussain Zanjani Urs begins13 minutes ago
-
Population Welfare Dept holds seminar23 minutes ago
-
Cart market inaugurated23 minutes ago
-
Gang involved in criminal activities busted, woman's assassinator arrested33 minutes ago
-
Fire erupts at F-6 markaz, no casualties reported33 minutes ago
-
Amir Muqam stresses for welfare of coalmines workers33 minutes ago
-
Cases registered against 15 fake fertilizer dealers in Khanewal43 minutes ago
-
Sindh CM, IFC RD agree to boost IT industry43 minutes ago
-
Dengue fatalities reach to 5 after one more death reported in Rawalpindi43 minutes ago
-
Welfare of police martyrs' families, ghazis top priority: CCPO43 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt committed to disease-free province: Health Minister43 minutes ago