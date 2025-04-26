Open Menu

28 Outlaws Arrested, Drugs & Weapons Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 26, 2025 | 10:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police teams from Kohsar, Margalla, Shalimar, Golra, Shamas Colony, Koral, Kirpa, Sehala, Bhara Kahu, Shahzad Town, and Bani Gala police stations arrested 22 accused involved in various criminal activities during operations conducted on Saturday.

An official told APP that the teams also recovered 580 grams of heroin, 50 bottles of liquor, nine pistols, four guns, and three rifles along with ammunition from the possession of the accused.

He said that cases have been registered against the arrested individuals and further investigations are underway.

He said that during a special campaign launched to apprehend proclaimed offenders and absconders, police teams arrested six more criminals.

He said that following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the Islamabad Police have intensified the ongoing crackdown against criminal elements to ensure peace and security in the Federal capital.

He said that the Islamabad Police remain committed to protecting the lives and property of the residents, stressing that no one will be allowed to disturb public peace.

