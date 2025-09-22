Open Menu

28 Outlaws Behind Bars; Drugs & Weapons Recovered By ICT Police

Faizan Hashmi Published September 22, 2025 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police’s Kohsar, Ramna, Golra, Sumbal, Noon, Shams Colony, Khanna, Koral, Kirpa, Bhara Kahu and Shahzad Town police station teams arrested 24 accused involved in different criminal activities.

An official told APP on Monday that the police teams also recovered 2,405 grams of ice, 1,715 grams of hashish, 590 grams of heroin, 11 pistols and two Kalashnikovs with ammunition from their possession. Cases have been registered against the accused and further investigations are ongoing.

He said that during a special campaign launched for the arrest of proclaimed offenders and absconders, various police teams also arrested four criminals.

Following the special directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the ICT Police continues its effective crackdown against crime and criminal elements to ensure peace and tranquility in the Federal capital.

Moreover, the ICT Police is committed to protecting the lives and property of residents, and no elements will be allowed to disturb public peace.

