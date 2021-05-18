UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

28 Passengers From Bahrain Tested Corona Positive At BKIA

Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 05:00 PM

28 passengers from Bahrain tested corona positive at BKIA

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Some 28 from Bahrain were tested positive for coronavirus here at the Bacha Khan International Airport (BKIA) on Tuesday, BKIA Chief Operating Officer Obaid-ur-Rehman Abbas said.

Abbasi told APP that antigen tests were conducted on 130 passengers, who had arrived from Bahrain.

"The passengers, who were tested positive for the virus, have been handed over to the district administration," he added.

He said various areas of the airport were disinfected after the development.

It may be mentioned that the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) a day earlier revoked a private airline's flight permit flying from Dubai to Peshawar over violations of the government's mandated coronavirus protocols.

